Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $14,071,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $4,422,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

