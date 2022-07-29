Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given “Maintains” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Silgan stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

