Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 382 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after buying an additional 425,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,873. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

