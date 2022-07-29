Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.58. 3,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

