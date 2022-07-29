Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 287 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $326.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.