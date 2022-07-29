Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 179 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $243.72. 734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,515. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

