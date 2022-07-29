Signature Securities Group Corporation Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,436. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

