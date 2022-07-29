Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.61. 20,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,254. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

