Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $141.75. 463,462 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28.

