Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 231,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,598,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

