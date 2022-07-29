Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.93. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

