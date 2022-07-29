Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

FPE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,745. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

