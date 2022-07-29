Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

