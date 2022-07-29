SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2,269 shares trading hands.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
