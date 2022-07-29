Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Grows By 182.8%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,100 shares, a growth of 182.8% from the June 30th total of 491,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 556.0 days.

Uniper Stock Performance

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($40.82) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uniper from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

