Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 56.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,823. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Swatch Group Company Profile

SWGAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Stories

