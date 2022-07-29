Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Drops By 56.5%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,823. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.
The Swatch Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.
Featured Stories
