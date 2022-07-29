Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 381.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a growth of 381.2% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCCPY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 73,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

