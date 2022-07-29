Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Decreases By 54.1%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.8 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKSBF remained flat at $17.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

