Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Decreases By 54.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. 10,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.