Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Decreases By 54.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. 10,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

