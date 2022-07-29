Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 1,375.0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,375.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.
FYX stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05.
