Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 98.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.3 %

E.On stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on E.On from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

