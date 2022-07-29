Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Declines By 57.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

