Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declines By 99.7%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OTGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.25.
CD Projekt Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 16,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,744. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
CD Projekt Announces Dividend
CD Projekt Company Profile
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CD Projekt (OTGLY)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.