Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Declines By 99.7%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.25.

CD Projekt Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 16,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,744. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

CD Projekt Announces Dividend

CD Projekt Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

