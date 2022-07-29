Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Drops By 77.0%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATASY stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Atlantia has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATASY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.45) to €23.00 ($23.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €20.00 ($20.41) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

