Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $36,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

