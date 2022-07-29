Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.84) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.46) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($30.96)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.48) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,818.90 ($33.96).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,124 ($25.59) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The company has a market capitalization of £156.29 billion and a PE ratio of 915.52. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.63). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,182.91.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 38.70%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.