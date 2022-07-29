Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 244.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.51% of Shaw Communications worth $76,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

