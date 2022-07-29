ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $497.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $520.00 to $497.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.26.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $436.50 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.35 and its 200-day moving average is $506.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

