ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $174,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.35.

NYSE NOW traded down $13.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.00. 32,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.25, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

