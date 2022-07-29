Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $223.80 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

