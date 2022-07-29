Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.80 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.