Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$25.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE WJX opened at C$20.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.