Scotiabank Cuts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$25.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Wajax Stock Up 1.7 %
TSE WJX opened at C$20.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92.
Wajax Company Profile
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
