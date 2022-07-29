Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 14.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,886. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

