Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,790 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 14.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,077,000 after acquiring an additional 956,240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 14,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

