Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.15.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

