Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.17

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.17 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 13.55 ($0.16). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 13.95 ($0.17), with a volume of 232,085 shares changing hands.

Scancell Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 24.05 and a quick ratio of 24.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.12. The firm has a market cap of £110.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

