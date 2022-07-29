Saybrook Capital NC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 3.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $244.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

