Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 344,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,126,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 59,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.49 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

