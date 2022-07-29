Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.78.

TSE SIS opened at C$13.53 on Friday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.33 million and a PE ratio of 67.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 245.95%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

