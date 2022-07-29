Sandy Spring Bancorp’s (SASR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,230,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,407,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,219,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 771,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

