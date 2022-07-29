Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDVKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.