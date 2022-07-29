Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SDVKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.
Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %
Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.