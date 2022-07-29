Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

