Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

