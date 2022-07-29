Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $86,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.