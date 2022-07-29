Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,349 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $97,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

