Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $109.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 98,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $109,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

