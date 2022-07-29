Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $235,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

WMT stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 54,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

