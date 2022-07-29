Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 498,194 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $92,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

