Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,041 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,041 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.36% of LCI Industries worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $134.22 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

