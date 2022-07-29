Royce & Associates LP Sells 25,340 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.87% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $34,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

